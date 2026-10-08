Early Wednesday Purvanchal Expressway crash kills 4 Deoria tennis-ball cricketers
India
Early Wednesday morning, four tennis-ball cricket players from Deoria lost their lives when their car rammed into the rear of a truck on the Purvanchal Expressway.
The group was heading home after a tournament in Lucknow.
Three died at the scene, while a fourth passed away later at the hospital. Two teammates were injured.
Police suspect driver dozed at 100km/h
Police believe the driver may have dozed off at the wheel while traveling around 100km/h, leading to the collision.
The impact was severe enough that passers-by and UPEIDA security personnel had to help free those trapped inside.
The team often played tournaments together, making this loss especially hard for their friends and local cricket community.