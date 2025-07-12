Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 shakes Jhajjar, Delhi-NCR feels tremors
Delhi and nearby cities felt two earthquakes back-to-back this week, both with their epicenter in Haryana's Jhajjar district.
The first hit early Thursday morning (magnitude 4.4), and the second arrived Friday evening (magnitude 3.7).
People across Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram felt the tremors.
Epicenter of both quakes in Jhajjar
The first quake's center was about 27km west of Najafgarh at a depth of 10km; the second was right in Jhajjar.
Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries or damage, but the shakes definitely left people rattled and got authorities paying attention.
Delhi sits in seismic zone IV
Delhi sits in Seismic Zone IV—a high-risk area for strong earthquakes—so these tremors are a wake-up call.
With so many people living here, being prepared really matters.
It's a good reminder to know what to do if things start shaking again.