Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Bay of Bengal
India
Early Wednesday morning Feb 11, 2026, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Bay of Bengal, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The epicenter was about 357km from Diglipur in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with the tremor felt at a depth of 10km.
Quakes aren't exactly rare here
Quakes aren't exactly rare here—a similar one happened in December 2025.
While it's a reminder that this area stays seismically active, a moderate tremor (M4.4) was reported in December 2025.
NCS did not mention damage or a tsunami alert
The NCS did not mention damage or a tsunami alert. The NCS is monitoring the situation to keep coastal communities safe.
It's another nudge that living near tectonic zones means always being prepared, but right now, things are under control.