Afghanistan earthquake tremors felt in North India, Pakistan

Widespread impact

Tremors felt in parts of Pakistan

Tremors were also felt in parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, with social media posts also claiming tremors were felt in Lahore and Faisalabad. A resident from the Swat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said people rushed out of their homes in panic. The earthquake comes on the heels of twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela earlier this week, killing at least 920 people and leaving over 51,000 missing.