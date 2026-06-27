Afghanistan earthquake tremors felt in North India, Pakistan
What's the story
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Saturday evening, triggering tremors in several north Indian states, including Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. The quake was recorded at a depth of 215km, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The United States Geological Survey confirmed its epicenter was located 43km south of Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan.
Widespread impact
Tremors felt in parts of Pakistan
Tremors were also felt in parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, with social media posts also claiming tremors were felt in Lahore and Faisalabad. A resident from the Swat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said people rushed out of their homes in panic. The earthquake comes on the heels of twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela earlier this week, killing at least 920 people and leaving over 51,000 missing.
Venezuela disaster
Earthquakes left over 54,000 unaccounted for in Venezuela
On June 25, two powerful earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 hit Venezuela, causing widespread destruction and leaving over 54,000 people unaccounted for. The US Geological Survey estimated that over 10,000 deaths were possible from these quakes. In response to the disaster, Venezuela's government has welcomed international rescue teams with more than 1,600 members arriving so far to help search for survivors.