Strong tremors in Delhi, J&K after earthquake in Afghanistan

Written by Sagar Feb 05, 2022, 11:13 am 2 min read

Strong tremors were felt in several areas across North India on Saturday morning.

An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude reportedly hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area on Saturday. Due to the quake, strong tremors were felt in several areas across India, including national capital Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. The earthquake occurred at 9:45 am and had a depth of 181 kilometers, according to a Twitter post by the National Centre for Seismology.

Details No property damage or injuries reported

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred 45 kilometers southwest of Ashkasham in Afghanistan. Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said eyewitnesses reported jolts in Pakistan shortly after 9 am. The tremors caused panic among people, who rushed out of their houses. However, no reports of property damage, injures, or deaths in India have surfaced so far.

Reactions People post reactions on Twitter

"I thought my head is spinning and started to shut my eyes when suddenly I looked at the fan and realised it's an earthquake (sic)," Shashank Singh, a resident from Noida tweeted. "Strong tremors felt for about 25-30 seconds in Noida." "The crown of shrine of Sheikh Ul Alam (RA) got tilted due to the earthquake," Raouf Dar, another Twitter user, tweeted.

Recent news Uttarakhand jolted by quake earlier on Saturday

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude was reported in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The quake occurred around 3:15 am at a depth of 10 kilometers. No loss of life or property was reported after that incident. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-02-2022...NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," the Centre tweeted.