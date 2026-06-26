East Delhi BJP councilor Shashi Chandna injured by stray cattle
India
Shashi Chandna, a BJP councilor from East Delhi, was hurt after stray cattle suddenly attacked her while she was walking home from a temple on June 24.
The incident happened around 10am. and she's now getting medical care for her injuries.
Chandna says cattle flung her, injured
Sharing what happened, Chandna said, "The cattle charged at me from the front and flung me into the air."
She hit her head on the road and suffered some other injuries. She is currently receiving medical treatment for her injuries.