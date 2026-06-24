East of Kailash residents billed despite irregular DJB supply
People living in East of Kailash's Kailash Block are dealing with a tough water crisis.
Many wake up early hoping for Delhi Jal Board (DJB) water, but supplies are irregular and some homes get none at all, yet they are still billed.
Because of this, most residents now rely on private tankers just to get by.
Vishal Rajpal warns of water contamination
Vishal Rajpal, President of the East Of Kailash Block E Residents's Welfare Association (RWA), says low pressure and unpredictable timings force people to mix borewell and DJB water, which often leads to contamination.
Despite repeated complaints, nothing has changed.
Amarjeet from Block D points out illegal pipelines are stealing DJB water for nearby villages, making things worse.
Most families end up using unsafe borewell water, and recent sewage leaks have raised serious health worries in the area.