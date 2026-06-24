East of Kailash residents billed despite irregular DJB supply India Jun 24, 2026

People living in East of Kailash's Kailash Block are dealing with a tough water crisis.

Many wake up early hoping for Delhi Jal Board (DJB) water, but supplies are irregular and some homes get none at all, yet they are still billed.

Because of this, most residents now rely on private tankers just to get by.