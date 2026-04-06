Easter Monday April 6 is not a federal US holiday
India
Easter Monday falls on April 6 this year, but in the US it's business as usual for most people.
Since it's not a federal holiday, banks and the US Postal Service will be open like any regular Monday: generally no delays or closures to worry about.
Government offices open and schools vary
Government offices will stick to their normal hours.
School schedules can be a bit all over the place; some might be closed for spring break while others are open, so it's smart to double-check with your local district.
Many stores and public transit will also run on their usual weekday schedules.