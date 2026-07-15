Eastern Flank split from NSCN(IM) suspected in Assam Rifles ambushes
A new group called the Eastern Flank, which split from the NSCN(IM), is suspected of carrying out two attacks on Assam Rifles soldiers, one on July 6 in Manipur's Ukhrul district and another on July 13 in Nagaland, this July.
Sadly, three soldiers lost their lives in these ambushes between July 6 and July 13.
After the first attack, authorities quickly arrested three suspects and launched operations across nearby areas.
Expelled NSCN(IM) leaders operate from Myanmar
The Eastern Flank is led by two former NSCN(IM) leaders who were expelled just days before the violence began.
They operate from Myanmar and aren't part of India's peace deal with NSCN(IM), making it easier for them to stay under the radar.
The attacks seem tied to ongoing Naga-Kuki clashes and leadership disputes over territory.
Officials also think a recent attack in Nagaland was meant to confuse security forces about who's really behind all this.