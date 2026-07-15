Eastern Flank split from NSCN(IM) suspected in Assam Rifles ambushes

A new group called the Eastern Flank, which split from the NSCN(IM), is suspected of carrying out two attacks on Assam Rifles soldiers, one on July 6 in Manipur's Ukhrul district and another on July 13 in Nagaland, this July.

Sadly, three soldiers lost their lives in these ambushes between July 6 and July 13.

After the first attack, authorities quickly arrested three suspects and launched operations across nearby areas.