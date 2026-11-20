Eastern Railway introduces up to ₹1,000 fine and 6-month jail
Hate it when someone blasts music or shouts on their phone during your train ride? Eastern Railway feels you.
On November 20, 2026, anyone making too much noise, like playing videos on speaker or having loud calls, could get fined up to ₹1,000 or even face up to six months in jail.
The goal: a quieter, more peaceful journey for everyone.
Ticket examiners empowered, multilingual AC reminders
Ticket examiners now have the power to act against noisy passengers.
Plus, there'll be regular reminders (in Hindi, English, and regional languages) asking people to use earphones and keep volumes down.
This move especially applies in air-conditioned coaches so all travelers can actually relax while they ride.