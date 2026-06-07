India on high alert for Ebola; all suspected cases negative
What's the story
Health authorities across India are on high alert after several travelers from Ebola-affected African countries were quarantined and tested for the deadly virus. However, all suspected cases have tested negative, putting fears of an outbreak to rest. The heightened vigilance comes as global attention intensifies over the spread of Ebola in parts of Africa. Indian health authorities are now keeping a close watch on international travelers arriving from these regions.
Quarantine measures
3 returnees from Africa quarantined in Chhattisgarh
In Chhattisgarh's Durg district, three returnees from Ebola-hit African countries were quarantined as a precautionary measure. State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal confirmed the returnees are being closely monitored by health officials after they arrived in India. Samples were collected and sent for testing while authorities tracked their health condition and contacts. Despite the quarantine, no confirmed Ebola cases have been detected in the state so far.
Negative test
Sudanese national tests negative for Ebola in Hyderabad
In Hyderabad, a Sudanese national was admitted to a private hospital with symptoms raising concerns of possible Ebola infection. However, laboratory tests later ruled out the possibility of an infection. This case came soon after another Sudanese national in Hyderabad had also tested negative for Ebola. Health authorities have reassured residents that no cases have been reported in the city so far.
Rajasthan case
Ugandan woman in Jaipur tests negative for Ebola
In Rajasthan's Jaipur, a woman from Uganda was admitted to the hospital with symptoms triggering Ebola-related concerns. Her samples were sent to a specialized laboratory in Pune for analysis, and subsequently confirmed the absence of an infection. The woman remains under medical observation, but authorities have said there is currently no indication that she is infected with the virus.
Public reassurance
Health departments on standby amid spike in global infections
The recent cases underscore India's readiness to tackle potential threats from the Ebola virus amid global outbreaks. Health departments across several states have stepped up screening measures at airports and hospitals for travelers arriving from countries with reported cases of Ebola. Officials have urged the public not to panic as all suspected cases reported so far have returned negative test results.