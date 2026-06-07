India on high alert for Ebola; all suspected cases negative

Negative test

Sudanese national tests negative for Ebola in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, a Sudanese national was admitted to a private hospital with symptoms raising concerns of possible Ebola infection. However, laboratory tests later ruled out the possibility of an infection. This case came soon after another Sudanese national in Hyderabad had also tested negative for Ebola. Health authorities have reassured residents that no cases have been reported in the city so far.