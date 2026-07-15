EC ready for One Nation One Election pending Parliament approval
India
It looks like India might soon have all its big elections, national and state, on the same day.
The Election Commission says it is ready to roll out "One Nation One Election" if Parliament passes the law in 2028.
This idea got a huge thumbs up during recent talks in Lucknow, with most people saying they are tired of constant election disruptions.
Synchronized polls possible by 2029
If the law goes through, synchronized elections could happen as early as 2029.
Experts say this plan fits with the Constitution and will not mess with democracy or how states work.
The panel also tackled tough questions, like what happens if a government falls mid-term and how this would change the Election Commission's role going forward.