EC refers Malda gherao probe to NIA citing national security
India
The Election Commission has handed over the probe into the Malda gherao incident that took place a day earlier to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing national security concerns since it happened near the Bangladesh border.
The Supreme Court had to step in and use a special constitutional power because cases like this do not usually go to the NIA.
About 35 arrested in Malda
About 35 people have been arrested so far, out of roughly 2,000 involved.
The Supreme Court wants all police reports and evidence sent straight to the NIA, hoping they will dig deeper into any bigger plots.
The Election Commission also was not happy with how local police handled things and has called for stronger measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.