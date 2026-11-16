ECI assures no prosecution for voter re-enrollment

The ECI's affidavit stated that no prosecution will occur for those using Form 6 for re-enrollment, as long as they aren't registered in another constituency.

This clarification follows the Supreme Court's inquiry into the use of Form 6 for re-inclusion of deleted voters, with Chief Justice Surya Kant questioning the validity of asking enrolled individuals to fill it out due to concerns over false declarations and potential legal repercussions under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.