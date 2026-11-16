ECI assures no prosecution for voter re-enrollment
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has assured the Supreme Court that it will not prosecute individuals who use Form 6 for re-enrollment in the voters' list. This comes after concerns were raised about people being removed from the draft roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The assurance was given in a supplementary affidavit submitted on November 14, responding to a petition regarding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's functioning.
Legal clarification
Clarification on Form 6 usage
The ECI's affidavit stated that no prosecution will occur for those using Form 6 for re-enrollment, as long as they aren't registered in another constituency.
This clarification follows the Supreme Court's inquiry into the use of Form 6 for re-inclusion of deleted voters, with Chief Justice Surya Kant questioning the validity of asking enrolled individuals to fill it out due to concerns over false declarations and potential legal repercussions under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
Inclusion efforts
ECI's commitment to include eligible citizens
The ECI has assured the Supreme Court that it is making all efforts to ensure every eligible citizen is included in the electoral rolls.
It said a mechanism will be put in place to avoid duplication while including new voters.
The commission also admitted there may have been errors in removing non-existent and dead voters through SIR, but it is working to address these issues.
Deletion concerns
Options for voters left out during SIR
The ECI has responded to complaints about large-scale voter deletions in Delhi under the ASDD (absent, shifted, duplicate and dead) category.
It said those left out can submit fresh enumeration forms at their current residential place.
The commission also provided options for those who have shifted constituencies, including submitting address proof to the ERO/AERO or availing the option of 'book a call with BLO' and reassigning EPIC numbers.