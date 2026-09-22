ECI considers extending Delhi voter update or challenge deadline

Leaders from both Congress and BJP want the ECI to make sure everyone gets a fair shot at updating their info.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devendra Yadav pointed out issues with people actually receiving notices, while BJP leader Nalin Kohli called for a careful and inclusive process.

The ECI says it wants transparency so no eligible voter gets left out.

Right now, the deadline for claims and objections is September 30, with final rolls set for November 4, but that could soon change.