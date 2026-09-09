ECI denies issuing SIR notice to Bharat Ratna scientist 

However, the ECI clarified that in 2002, his name was recorded as "Rama S/O H.Nagesh." The current roll has it as "Proff. C.N.R. Rao S/O Nagesh Rav. H."

The commission termed media reports alleging a notice for an extra 'f' in his name as "factually incorrect."

It also said the BLO decided not to serve a notice after considering Rao's stature and contribution to the nation and instead recommended his record directly for final approval.