ECI denies issuing SIR notice to Bharat Ratna scientist
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that it hasn't issued any notice to eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna Awardee Professor CNR Rao or his family. This comes after media reports claimed that a notice was served to the 92-year-old over a "Self-Name Mismatch" in the electoral roll. Reportedly, the 2002 electoral rolls list his name as "Prof CNR Rao," while the current ones have an additional "f," recording it as "Proff CNR Rao."
Name discrepancy
'Factually incorrect'
However, the ECI clarified that in 2002, his name was recorded as "Rama S/O H.Nagesh." The current roll has it as "Proff. C.N.R. Rao S/O Nagesh Rav. H."
The commission termed media reports alleging a notice for an extra 'f' in his name as "factually incorrect."
It also said the BLO decided not to serve a notice after considering Rao's stature and contribution to the nation and instead recommended his record directly for final approval.
Twitter Post
Check clarification here
Clarification Press Note issued by the ADEO, BBMP North dated 09.09.2026.@SIR2026@ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI pic.twitter.com/gXC0qhkSja— Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka) September 9, 2026
Office
Professor Rao's office also denied notice was issued to him
Professor Rao's office also denied that a notice was sent to him. "We are not aware of any notices being served. "We have not received an alert on the registered mobile number or his email," Rao's assistant, Chandrashekar, told The Indian Express.
Those who receive notices will be required to present essential documentation to prove their identities before their names are included in the final electoral roll, which is set to be released in the last week of October.
Profile
Rao is third scientist to be awarded Bharat Ratna
Professor Rao is known for his work in solid-state and structural chemistry and has been instrumental in shaping India's scientific research landscape.
He was the third scientist to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, after physicist C V Raman and former President A P J Abdul Kalam.
Apart from the Bharat Ratna, he has also received several other prestigious awards, including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Shri and Karnataka Ratna.