ECI issues West Bengal final supplementary voter list 800,000 unresolved
India
The Election Commission of India is releasing West Bengal's final supplementary voter list today, wrapping up a huge review of over 6 million names.
About 800,000 names are still being checked, and if you don't spot your name, you'll have to go through tribunals, though it's not clear when those will start working.
ECI tightens security after Malda tensions
After some tense moments for officials in Malda, the ECI is stepping up security for those verifying unresolved cases.
This updated voter list is key as West Bengal heads into its first election phase on April 23.
If you're running as a candidate, nominations close today, and counting happens May 4. Mark your calendars!