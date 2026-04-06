ECI issues West Bengal final supplementary voter list 800,000 unresolved India Apr 06, 2026

The Election Commission of India is releasing West Bengal's final supplementary voter list today, wrapping up a huge review of over 6 million names.

About 800,000 names are still being checked, and if you don't spot your name, you'll have to go through tribunals, though it's not clear when those will start working.