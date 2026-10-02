ECI launches fresh voter registration drive across 20 states, UTs

Good news: registering is simpler now: just fill out Form 6, no extra paperwork needed.

Booth-level officers may be asked to visit homes and facilitate the filing of Form 6.

After reports of huge numbers being dropped from lists, the ECI is double-checking for mistakes and has extended deadlines for claims and objections until October 30 in Delhi and until October 12 in Maharashtra.

If you want your vote to count, now is the time!