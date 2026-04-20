ECI orders arrests of 106 history-sheeters ahead of Bengal polls

MP Kalyan Banerjee petitions Calcutta HC

To boost safety, the ECI has deployed 2,193 quick-response teams across all constituencies, with heightened focus on sensitive and border districts.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is worried about possible detentions of its party workers, so much so that MP Kalyan Banerjee has filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court.

The case will be heard just before phase one voting begins.

The two-phase election wraps up April 29, with results expected May 4.