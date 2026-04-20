ECI orders arrests of 106 history-sheeters ahead of Bengal polls
India
Ahead of the West Bengal elections, 106 history-sheeters were arrested overnight in Cooch Behar, South 24 Parganas, and Murshidabad on ECI directions.
This is part of a wider effort to keep things peaceful as voting kicks off for 152 constituencies on April 23.
MP Kalyan Banerjee petitions Calcutta HC
To boost safety, the ECI has deployed 2,193 quick-response teams across all constituencies, with heightened focus on sensitive and border districts.
Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is worried about possible detentions of its party workers, so much so that MP Kalyan Banerjee has filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court.
The case will be heard just before phase one voting begins.
The two-phase election wraps up April 29, with results expected May 4.