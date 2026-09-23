ECI proceeds with special intensive revision, says decisions made together
India
Election Commission of India (ECI) is moving ahead with a big update to the country's voter lists, called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), even though two of its own commissioners raised concerns.
On September 23, 2026, the ECI said all decisions were made together and by the book, calling disagreements just part of how things work in a team.
Sandhu and Joshi flag registration changes
Commissioners Sandhu and Joshi worried that changes to voter registration rules, like tweaks to Form 6 and making the database more centralized, weren't fully authorized and might make local election work harder.
They also flagged tech glitches in Goa's voter system and a jump in people contesting deletions from West Bengal's rolls.