ECI restarts special summary revision to register 1st time voters
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is bringing back its Special Summary Revision (SSR) to help first-time voters get registered.
After pausing post-2024 elections, the process is rolling out again in 17 states and union territories, including Assam, Kerala, and West Bengal, with final updated rolls set for January 4, 2027.
Draft rolls published November 12 2026
Draft voter lists drop on November 12, 2026, and there's a month to raise any corrections or objections.
All recognized political parties will get readable PDF copies with addition, deletion and modification supplements.
The goal: make sure unenrolled eligible citizens as on October 1, 2026, and prospective electors eligible on January 1, 2027, April 1, 2027, July 1, 2027, and October 1, 2027, get a chance to participate.