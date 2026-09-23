ECI says sir disagreements normal, final decisions taken by consensus
India
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has responded to reports about top officials disagreeing on how the Special Intensive Regulation (SIR) process (basically, updating voter lists) is being handled.
While some officials reportedly raised concerns, the ECI says open debate is normal, but all final decisions are made together.
ECI defends transparency, voter database safeguards
The ECI insists it is sticking to transparency and legal rules when adding or removing voters and that there are strong safeguards for its centralized voter database.
Although specific worries about forms were not directly answered, the commission repeated that every decision is reached by consensus.
In short: it wants people to know the election process remains fair and secure.