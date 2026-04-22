ECI seizes over ₹1,072cr ahead of Bengal, Tamil Nadu polls
India
Ahead of elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has cracked down hard, seizing over ₹1,072 crore worth of cash, liquor, precious metals, drugs, and freebies.
The goal? Keeping the upcoming polls on April 23 (and April 29 in West Bengal) as fair as possible.
Election Commission deploys over 10,000 teams
More than 10,000 teams were on the ground for this massive effort.
They confiscated ₹127.67 crore in cash (with most from Tamil Nadu), over 4 million liters of alcohol (mainly from West Bengal), precious metals valued at ₹215.19 crore, narcotics worth nearly ₹185 crore, and freebies totaling almost ₹438 crore.
All these moves are part of making sure elections stay clean and above board.