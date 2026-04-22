ECI seizes over ₹1,072cr ahead of Bengal, Tamil Nadu polls

Election Commission deploys over 10,000 teams

More than 10,000 teams were on the ground for this massive effort.

They confiscated ₹127.67 crore in cash (with most from Tamil Nadu), over 4 million liters of alcohol (mainly from West Bengal), precious metals valued at ₹215.19 crore, narcotics worth nearly ₹185 crore, and freebies totaling almost ₹438 crore.

All these moves are part of making sure elections stay clean and above board.