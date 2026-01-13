ECI sends notices to Admiral Prakash, Amartya Sen, Mohammed Shami

What actually happened?

Basically, if you skip required details during this voter list update, you get flagged as 'unmapped' and receive a notice for follow-up.

Admiral Prakash got one in Goa for missing form details; Sen's was about an age mismatch in West Bengal, and officials said verification would be completed through a home visit.

For Shami, it was incomplete data linkage. Booth Level Officers are now helping them clear things up—ECI says it's all about keeping the process transparent and accurate.