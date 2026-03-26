ECI transfers IAS officer for violating election rules
India
The Election Commission of India just transferred the district election officer (DEO) and district magistrate of Purba Medinipur.
Turns out, some contractual workers were put on election duty, something the rules clearly don't allow.
Because of this, IAS officer Unice Rishin Ismail was replaced right away.
Niranjan Kumar is the new DEO and district magistrate
Niranjan Kumar is now taking over as the new DEO and district magistrate.
The ECI wants confirmation that he's started by 11am on March 26, 2026, and has also called for a quick investigation to figure out how things went wrong and make sure future elections stick to the guidelines.