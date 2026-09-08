ECI withdraws SIR notice to Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba

Hajabba's Aadhaar card, ration card, passport, and voter ID all carry the name Harekala Hajabba. The same name appears on documents related to his Padma Shri.

But his name appeared as only Hajabba in the 2002 electoral roll.

After the notice was issued, officials visited his home and withdrew it after assuring him that they would look into the matter.

"I do not know what they will do next," he said, but expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved.