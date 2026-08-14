ECMWF forecasts steady Bay of Bengal monsoon rains in August
Good news for anyone hoping for cooler days, meteorologists say the Bay of Bengal is gearing up to deliver steady monsoon rains this August.
Forecasts from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) point to widespread showers in central, eastern, and northern India soon.
Experts are hopeful these rains will help balance out earlier shortfalls and keep the season on track.
Rains to help farmers' kharif crops
These upcoming rain spells could be a real lifeline for states like Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, helping refill reservoirs and boost soil moisture just when farmers need it most for their kharif crops.
Even with some worries about El Nino messing with the weather, meteorologists sound pretty upbeat that this streak of low-pressure systems will keep the monsoon strong through August.