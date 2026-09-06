Eco van plunges into pond in Dholpur Rajasthan, 4 dead
India
A heartbreaking accident struck Dholpur, Rajasthan, when an Eco van carrying about a dozen people slid off a waterlogged road and plunged into a pond on Saturday.
Heavy rain made visibility tough near Phoolpur village, leading to the crash that claimed the lives of three children and a woman.
Locals rescue passengers, police probe flooding
Locals did not hesitate. They rushed into the water and managed to pull out several passengers by opening the van's doors and windows.
Sadly, four people could not be saved and were declared dead at the hospital; others are still being treated for serious injuries.
Police say heavy rainfall and flooding were likely to blame, and they are talking with survivors as they look into what happened.