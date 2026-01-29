Economic survey: Digital addiction is hurting India's youth
India's latest Economic Survey says digital addiction is taking a real toll on young people.
Almost everyone aged 15-29 is online, but for many, especially those 15-24, social media overuse is associated with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, cyberbullying stress and even trouble sleeping or connecting with others.
More than just a personal problem
It's not only about mental health—digital addiction is also causing issues like falling grades, distractions at work, impulsive spending and even cyber fraud.
The government's stepping in with things like CBSE guidelines for safer internet use in schools and the Pragyatah framework to help students cut down on screen time.
What's being done—and what could change
There are new rules for child safety online and helplines like Tele-MANAS have already taken millions of calls seeking support. The Online Gaming Act aims to tackle gaming-related problems.
Looking ahead, the survey suggests tighter age checks on social media, simpler devices just for learning, more offline hangouts for youth and family data plans that block risky apps.