Economic survey pitches 'congestion pricing' to cut city traffic jams

A Niti Aayog study (published earlier) is pitching/recommending "congestion pricing"—charging vehicles for entering busy business areas during peak hours—to help cut city traffic jams. Inspired by Singapore and London, the idea aims to make roads less crowded, speed up commutes, and lower pollution.

How it works Special gantries with smart cameras (ANPR) and sensors would automatically scan license plates and charge drivers higher fees when roads are busiest.

No stopping required—just drive through, pay the fee, and keep moving.

Success stories from Singapore and London Singapore introduced congestion charging in 1975; over time electronic tolling and rate adjustments reduced congestion.

London's version led to about an 18% fall in vehicles entering the zone within a year, while also cleaning up the air and encouraging more people to use public transport.