Economic survey: Renewables to power 26% of India's electricity

Solar led the charge in the first eight months of FY2026 (to 30 November 2025), adding over 27GW—way ahead of wind at nearly 4GW. Thanks to these gains, renewables accounted for about 49.83% of India's total installed capacity as of 30 November 2025, per the Economic Survey, a huge leap from just over a decade ago.

Looking ahead to FY2032

India now ranks third worldwide for both total renewable and solar capacity, and fourth in wind.

Solar power especially saw a big boost in 2025 as policies stayed strong and capacity expanded.

Looking forward, renewables could account for about 59% of total installed capacity by FY2032—but battery storage is still catching up, with only a tiny fraction ready so far.