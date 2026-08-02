Uttarakhand exam paper leak: ED attaches assets worth ₹63.30 lakh
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate(ED) has attached assets worth ₹63.30 lakh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam paper leak case. The assets include movable and immovable properties allegedly purchased with proceeds from an organized crime syndicate that leaked confidential question papers for the 2016 and 2021 VDO/VPDO exams, and tampered with recruitment processes.
Collusion uncovered
Employees colluded with public servants, middlemen, facilitators
The ED's financial probe revealed that employees of M/s RMS Techno Solutions Pvt. Ltd, the printing agency for UKSSSC exams, colluded with public servants, middlemen, and facilitators to steal and sell question papers.
"Confidential papers were distributed through a network of intermediaries in exchange for substantial monetary consideration, with candidates paying large sums to secure leaks," an ED spokesperson said in a statement.
Probe focus
Key figure in probe received around ₹95 lakh from candidates
A key figure in the ED's probe is Hakam Singh Rawat, who allegedly received around ₹95 lakh from candidates and attempted to project the illegal income as legitimate.
"Bank account analysis showed large cash deposits inconsistent with his declared income, while his Income Tax Returns (ITRs) claimed agricultural income that was 'disproportionate to the actual agricultural activity undertaken,'" the spokesperson said.