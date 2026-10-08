ED alleges KPSC veterinary exam bribery with candidates paying 50L

Candidates who paid were taken to a Bengaluru resort where they got 80 leaked questions and answers.

The ED has arrested Gangwar and Kannale, and arrested suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and KPSC member BV Geetha, Geetha allegedly collected ₹20 lakh as an advance against an agreed ₹40 lakh bribe, while Sahukar allegedly collected ₹10 lakh as an advance against an agreed ₹20 lakh bribe.

Investigators also found blank signed cheques worth ₹80 lakh and blank signed promissory notes, as they dig deeper into how officials misused confidential merit lists for personal gain.