ED alleges KPSC veterinary exam bribery with candidates paying 50L
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged a big bribery racket in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC)'s veterinary officers' exam.
Some candidates reportedly paid up to ₹50 lakh for leaked answers, with the paper allegedly leaked by then KPSC Controller of Examinations Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, an IAS officer, through his associate Basavaraj Kannale.
Bengaluru resort leak prompts ED arrests
Candidates who paid were taken to a Bengaluru resort where they got 80 leaked questions and answers.
The ED has arrested Gangwar and Kannale, and arrested suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and KPSC member BV Geetha, Geetha allegedly collected ₹20 lakh as an advance against an agreed ₹40 lakh bribe, while Sahukar allegedly collected ₹10 lakh as an advance against an agreed ₹20 lakh bribe.
Investigators also found blank signed cheques worth ₹80 lakh and blank signed promissory notes, as they dig deeper into how officials misused confidential merit lists for personal gain.