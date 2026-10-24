ED arrests advocate Rashesh Upadhyay in ₹28,000 cr cyber fraud
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just arrested advocate Rashesh Upadhyay for his alleged role in a huge ₹28,000 crore cyber fraud.
He was caught at Mumbai airport while trying to fly to Delhi, making him the seventh person arrested in this ongoing investigation.
After landing in custody, he was taken to court and will stay with the ED until October 29, 2026.
Funds routed through 400 mule accounts
This case kicked off last year when a woman from Goa lost ₹2.6 crore to online fraudsters.
Investigators say Upadhyay helped bribe officials through Angadiyas (a private network of individuals dealing in cash) to unfreeze scam-linked accounts.
The operation ran money through 400 mule accounts and turned it into foreign currency.
With more than 300 complaints by victims and over 160 first information reports across 20 states and Union Territories, and losses topping ₹400 crore, the ED is still hunting for more people involved.