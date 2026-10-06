ED arrests Karnataka PSC chairman, member in veterinary recruitment scam
Big news from Karnataka: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the state's Public Service Commission Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahular and Member Geetha for their roles in a veterinary officers recruitment scam.
They're accused in the scam, with former KPSC Controller of Examinations and IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar allegedly leaking the question paper and answer key to middleman Basavaraj Kannale.
Candidates reportedly paid anywhere from ₹30 lakh to ₹80 lakh per candidate while Kannale and his associates allegedly collected the money while promising selection by providing leaked question papers and answers.
Karnataka scheme affected 400 veterinary posts
This scheme affected 400 job openings, with bribe money moving through cash, bank accounts, and even gold purchases.
Two others, an IAS officer and a middleman, were also arrested last month.
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal says he's glad action is being taken, but wants to see the stolen money recovered and stricter rules so future hiring stays fair.