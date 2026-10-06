ED arrests Karnataka PSC chairman, member in veterinary recruitment scam

Big news from Karnataka: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the state's Public Service Commission Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahular and Member Geetha for their roles in a veterinary officers recruitment scam.

They're accused in the scam, with former KPSC Controller of Examinations and IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar allegedly leaking the question paper and answer key to middleman Basavaraj Kannale.

Candidates reportedly paid anywhere from ₹30 lakh to ₹80 lakh per candidate while Kannale and his associates allegedly collected the money while promising selection by providing leaked question papers and answers.