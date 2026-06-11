ED arrests Raj Kesireddy in 3,200cr Andhra Pradesh liquor scam India Jun 11, 2026

Big news out of Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just arrested Raj Kesireddy, a key accused in the massive ₹3,200 crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.

The bust happened at his home on Thursday, and the ED also searched several properties tied to him and six others.

All this is part of a wider probe into shady dealings during the YSR Congress Party's time in power.