ED arrests Raj Kesireddy in 3,200cr Andhra Pradesh liquor scam
India
Big news out of Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just arrested Raj Kesireddy, a key accused in the massive ₹3,200 crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.
The bust happened at his home on Thursday, and the ED also searched several properties tied to him and six others.
All this is part of a wider probe into shady dealings during the YSR Congress Party's time in power.
ED files anti money laundering case
Investigators say huge sums were allegedly moved through hawala networks and money laundering channels.
After spotting these irregularities, the ED filed a case under anti-money laundering laws and kicked off a deeper investigation.