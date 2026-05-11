ED arrests Sujit Bose over alleged municipal recruitment rigging
India
Former Bengal minister Sujit Bose has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged role in a municipal recruitment scam.
Investigators say they found evidence of unfair hiring, shady financial deals, and favoritism, accusing Bose of helping rig municipal job selections.
Opposition demands probes in West Bengal
Bose's arrest has stirred up a political storm in West Bengal. opposition parties are pushing for deeper investigations and more accountability from those in power.
The scandal is raising big questions about how public jobs are filled, and with the ED still digging, more details could be on the way.