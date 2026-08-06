ED arrests Tarachand Nimar over 200cr laundering from US citizens
India
Tarachand Nimar has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly helping launder nearly ₹200 crore from a fake call center scam that cheated US citizens.
The ED says Nimar played a key role in moving and laundering the stolen money through bank accounts linked to his family.
Gift cards laundered via crypto, hawala
The group pretended to be government officials and company representatives, tricking people into sending money via gift cards.
Those funds were then turned into cryptocurrency and quietly sent to India using hawala and banking channels.
Investigators believe Nimar not only managed the funds but also tried to mislead authorities and influence witnesses.
The ED is still digging for digital evidence, missing funds, and more people involved.