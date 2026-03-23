ED asks Indians who bought Dubai properties via credit cards
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into how some Indians bought Dubai properties using international credit cards, a move that may have sidestepped India's foreign exchange rules.
Notices were served in February 2026 asking buyers to explain their source of funds, since these deals are supposed to use tax-paid funds through official banking channels.
Buyers might have to sell properties at loss
To fix things and avoid trouble, buyers are being told to send the money through approved banks and undo the original card payments.
If they do not sort it out, they might have to sell their Dubai properties, possibly at a loss given the slow market.
It is a reminder: if you are thinking about buying property abroad, make sure you play by the rules.