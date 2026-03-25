ED attaches Burj Khalifa apartments in online betting case

Properties bought using illegal betting money: ED

Investigators say these luxury properties were bought using money from illegal bets placed through the Mahadev app.

Chandrakar and his partner Ravi Uppal ran things through a network of promoters, keeping most profits for themselves.

So far, the ED has carried out more than 175 searches and arrested 13 people; 74 names have popped up in official complaints.

The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to shut down organized illegal betting operations for good.