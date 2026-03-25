ED attaches Burj Khalifa apartments in online betting case
Big move from the Enforcement Directorate: it has provisionally attached about ₹1,700 crore worth of assets tied to the Mahadev online betting app case.
Most of these, 18 out of 20 properties, are in Dubai, including flashy spots like Burj Khalifa apartments and villas in Dubai Hills Estate.
The other two are in Delhi and are allegedly linked to Sourabh Chandrakar, a key figure behind the betting ring.
Properties bought using illegal betting money: ED
Investigators say these luxury properties were bought using money from illegal bets placed through the Mahadev app.
Chandrakar and his partner Ravi Uppal ran things through a network of promoters, keeping most profits for themselves.
So far, the ED has carried out more than 175 searches and arrested 13 people; 74 names have popped up in official complaints.
The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to shut down organized illegal betting operations for good.