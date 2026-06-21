ED attaches over ₹1,000cr assets in Goa 'illegal' mining case

Probe details

ED's probe based on Goa Police CID FIR

The ED's investigation was initiated after a First Information Report (FIR) by the Goa Police Crime Investigation Department (CID). The agency alleged that the Supreme Court had ruled in 2014 and 2018 that all mining activities in Goa after November 22, 2007, were illegal until new leases were issued. The AVS Group allegedly operated 10 mining leases between 2007 and 2012.