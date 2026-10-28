ED attaches ₹1,170cr Mohammad Ali Jauhar University assets in Rampur

The ED found that the managing director of a company that received Public Works Department contracts worth around ₹186 crore said 30% to 40% of the contract value was used to purchase construction material for the campus.

About ₹6.6 crore in public funds also went into university development, and 45 plots of enemy property measuring approximately 34 acres in Singhan Kheda village were allegedly illegally occupied for the campus.

Separately, the Income Tax Department has revoked the university trust's registration under the Income Tax Act.

The investigation is still ongoing as officials look deeper into how these funds were used.