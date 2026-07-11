ED attaches ₹941cr to Vikas Garg in ₹3,800cr seizure
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth a massive ₹3,800 crore in the Mahadev Online Book and Skyexchange illegal betting case.
Of that, properties worth ₹941 crore belonging to businessman Vikas Garg, his family, and their entities have been attached under anti-money-laundering laws.
Saurabh Chandrakar traced to Oman
Of the total assets taken, ₹941 crore is directly tied to Garg and his associates and, money authorities say, came from illegal betting.
The ED also found that nearly ₹941 crore was funneled through shell companies to hide its origins.
Meanwhile, Saurabh Chandrakar, believed to be the mastermind behind it all, has been traced to Oman as extradition efforts continue.