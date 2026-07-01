ED charges Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora in ₹102.99cr laundering case
India
Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora has been officially charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly running a ₹102.99 crore money laundering scheme.
The case centers on fake GST transactions and bogus exports tied to Hampton Sky Realty Limited, where Arora was top boss.
According to the ED, he set up sham deals and forged records to move and hide illegal funds.
Sanjeev Arora jailed, bail plea ongoing
Arora was arrested on May 9 and is currently in jail while trying to get bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The ED says its investigation isn't over yet. It is still tracking more possible money trails.