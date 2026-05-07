ED finds ₹1.17cr in Ashok Kharat locker amid laundering probe

ED probes alleged ₹4-5cr extortion

The locker at Vishwas Cooperative Bank was sealed back in April and opened this week with Kharat's daughter present.

The ED is investigating claims that Kharat extorted ₹4-5 crore from a businessman and even forced him to hand over a luxury car in 2018-19.

Earlier searches turned up frozen funds totaling ₹2.4 crore, stacks of cash, 90 property documents, and a Mercedes-Benz SUV, suggesting the money trail runs deep.