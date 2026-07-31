ED finds suspected assets over ₹600cr in Jharkhand coal crackdown
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just identified suspected assets worth over ₹600 crore in a crackdown on illegal coal mining in Jharkhand.
They raided more than 30 places, zeroing in on properties tied to people like LB Singh, Ganesh Yadav, Pappu Mandal, Rohit Yadav, and Madho Singh.
ED freezes ₹160cr mutual funds
The ED froze nearly ₹160 crore in mutual funds and grabbed ₹1.02 crore in cash. They also found records for more than 200 properties (pretty wild numbers).
This all connects to police cases about coal theft and smuggling around Dhanbad.
The ED says the accused funneled illegal money into properties and investments, so expect more digging as the investigation continues.