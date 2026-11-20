ED mistakenly raids Madakkara fisherman's home instead of Valappil Noushad
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) accidentally raided a fisherman's home in Madakkara, Kerala, on November 20, while searching for financial crimes like hawala and gold smuggling.
The officers were supposed to target Valappil Noushad's house, but ended up at the wrong address.
Madakkara locals demand ED apology, restoration
Locals quickly gathered to protest, asking the ED to apologize and put everything back in place for the affected family.
They also questioned how such a big mix-up could happen during an official operation meant to fight crime.