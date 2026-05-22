ED probes alleged Trinamool linked syndicate involving Biswas and Pappu
India
ED is digging deeper into alleged criminal networks tied to the Trinamool Congress after BJP's recent win.
Shantanu Sinha Biswas and notorious figure Sona Pappu (Biswajit Poddar) are accused of running a syndicate involved in land grabbing, extortion, shady construction deals, and hawala money transfers.
ED arrests and raids uncover ₹2.5cr
Biswas was arrested on May 15 for skipping ED summons; Pappu followed four days later.
On Friday, ED raided nine spots connected to them and found a ₹2.5 crore money trail linking Biswas to Pappu's network.
The agency also uncovered evidence of forced property sales at low prices and cross-border transactions.