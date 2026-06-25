ED probes ₹600cr Delhi health procurement scam at CPA

Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga arrested

Officials and private players are accused of rigging tenders to favor certain suppliers, which reportedly jacked up prices for equipment like X-ray machines and anesthesia workstations.

Some key documents have vanished, with links to Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, a former CPA official who was arrested last week.

Now, ED is digging through records from Delhi's Health Department to track where the money went and who was involved.