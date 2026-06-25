ED probes ₹600cr Delhi health procurement scam at CPA
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a massive ₹600 crore health procurement scam in Delhi.
The probe was triggered by a complaint about shady deals and missing files, pointing to irregularities in how medical supplies were bought for government hospitals.
All of this centers around the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga arrested
Officials and private players are accused of rigging tenders to favor certain suppliers, which reportedly jacked up prices for equipment like X-ray machines and anesthesia workstations.
Some key documents have vanished, with links to Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, a former CPA official who was arrested last week.
Now, ED is digging through records from Delhi's Health Department to track where the money went and who was involved.