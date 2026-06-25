ED questions Veena, daughter of Pinarayi Vijayan, in CMRL probe
Veena, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is back in the spotlight as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned her again about the CMRL payoff case.
This marks her second visit to the Kochi office this month, following allegations that her now-closed company, Exalogic, received money from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited without providing any services.
The probe also picked up pace after a recent document seizure by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).
SFIO finds ₹2.78cr and ₹182cr irregularities
SFIO uncovered that CMRL paid ₹2.78 crore to Exalogic for no actual work and reported fake cash expenses totaling ₹182 crore over 15 years, money suspected to be used for bribes.
Veena was grilled for eight hours on June 17 and had her bank lockers checked on June 19.
She's set to return for another round of questioning on June 29 as ED digs deeper into possible money laundering tied to these findings.