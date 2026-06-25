ED questions Veena, daughter of Pinarayi Vijayan, in CMRL probe India Jun 25, 2026

Veena, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is back in the spotlight as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned her again about the CMRL payoff case.

This marks her second visit to the Kochi office this month, following allegations that her now-closed company, Exalogic, received money from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited without providing any services.

The probe also picked up pace after a recent document seizure by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).